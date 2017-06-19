AIG sells $65.4mn in additional Arch shares

AIG has sold an extra 707,210 Arch shares after underwriters in a secondary offering exercised an option to buy more of the stock that AIG picked up in selling United Guaranty to the Bermudian carrier.
The added shares sold for $92.50 each, or about $65.4mn, Arch said today.
Last week, AIG sold almost
6.4 million Arch shares for about $590mn to dispose of about
half the equity it received in the $3.4bn sale of its mortgage
insurance business.
The sale...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership