Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 June 2017

Search archive

AIG sells $65.4mn in additional Arch shares

Ted Bunker 19 June 2017

AIG has sold an extra 707,210 Arch shares after underwriters in a secondary offering exercised an option to buy more of the stock that AIG picked up in selling United Guaranty to the Bermudian carrier.

The added shares sold for $92.50 each, or about $65.4mn, Arch said today.

Last week, AIG sold almost 6.4 million Arch shares for about $590mn to dispose of about half the equity it received in the $3.4bn sale of its mortgage insurance business.

The sale...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π