AIG sells $65.4mn in additional Arch shares

Ted Bunker 19 June 2017

AIG has sold an extra 707,210 Arch shares after underwriters in a secondary offering exercised an option to buy more of the stock that AIG picked up in selling United Guaranty to the Bermudian carrier.

The added shares sold for $92.50 each, or about $65.4mn, Arch said today.

Last week, AIG sold almost 6.4 million Arch shares for about $590mn to dispose of about half the equity it received in the $3.4bn sale of its mortgage insurance business.



