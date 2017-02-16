Recent news:

AIG results shake investor confidence in management

Ted Bunker 16 February 2017

AIG's reserve charge led to a 9 percent drop in its shares while also raising questions among investors and analysts as to the capability of management to guide the company to the goals it has outlined over the past year.

As Ryan Tunis of Credit Suisse said in a note just after AIG posted its surprising operating loss of nearly $2.8bn for the fourth quarter: "How much hit to credibility does this management team now need to overcome?"

The loss,...

