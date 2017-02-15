Recent news:

AIG reserve charge points to slower RoE growth

Catrin Shi 15 February 2017

AIG will probably take longer to achieve its target of a low-60s core loss ratio in its commercial business, and therefore its key 9 percent return on equity (RoE) target, following its $5.6bn fourth quarter reserve charge, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

The giant adverse reserve development, which was far greater than the approximate $1.5bn-$3bn charge anticipated by analysts, helped send AIG to a $2.79bn loss for the fourth quarter.



Following the insurer's retroactive reinsurance agreement with National Indemnity Company...

