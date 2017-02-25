Recent news:

AIG reports a 15% drop in total employment

Ted Bunker 25 February 2017

Insurance giant AIG got a lot smaller last year in terms of headcount, reporting in regulatory filing that its employment ranks fell 15 percent last year.

AIG reported its total number of employees dropped to about 56,400 as of 31 December compared with 66,400 at the end of 2015.

The reduction came as the company sold assets and cut costs in an attempt to restore profitability.

In its annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, AIG said...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership