Recent news:

AIG replaces CIO Fasano with Gallo

Dan Ascher 7 March 2017

AIG's chief information officer Philip Fasano has left the insurance giant to "pursue other opportunities", it announced in a statement today.

The exec will be replaced by the company's former chief auditor Martha Gallo.

It news comes as AIG looks to ramp up investment in technology, with the firm's CEO Peter Hancock known to be taking a keen interest on overhauling a number of legacy systems.

In a statement, Hancock said: "Technology investment and implementation remains a key priority as...

