AIG ratings review ends as AM Best credits Duperreault

Dan Ascher 23 May 2017

Rating agency AM Best gave newly appointed American International Group boss Brian Duperreault a nod of approval today as it ended a credit review that began with negative implications following a surprise charge against earnings under former leader Peter Hancock.



AM Best's analysts restored their stable outlook for the insurance giant's financial strength rating and long-term issuer credit rating. Among other factors, the company cited Duperreault's hiring, noting "his significant operating experience as an industry leader".



The company went negative...

