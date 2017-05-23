Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 May 2017

Search archive

AIG ratings review ends as AM Best credits Duperreault

Dan Ascher 23 May 2017

Rating agency AM Best gave newly appointed American International Group boss Brian Duperreault a nod of approval today as it ended a credit review that began with negative implications following a surprise charge against earnings under former leader Peter Hancock.

AM Best's analysts restored their stable outlook for the insurance giant's financial strength rating and long-term issuer credit rating. Among other factors, the company cited Duperreault's hiring, noting "his significant operating experience as an industry leader".

The company went negative...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π