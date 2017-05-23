AIG ratings review ends as AM Best credits Duperreault

Rating agency AM Best gave newly appointed American
International Group boss Brian Duperreault a nod of approval today
as it ended a credit review that began with negative implications
following a surprise charge against earnings under former leader
Peter Hancock.
AM Best's analysts restored their stable outlook for the insurance giant's financial strength rating and long-term issuer credit rating. Among other factors, the company cited Duperreault's hiring, noting "his significant operating experience as an industry leader".
The company went negative...
