8 December 2017

AIG promotes Sayegh to head of Mena

Bernard Goyder 8 December 2017

AIG has promoted Sami Sayegh to head its Middle East and North Africa (Mena) zone, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Dubai-based Sayegh also takes on the role of general manager for the United Arab Emirates, and will be responsible for Russia, according to details on his LinkedIn profile.

His previous role at AIG was at the helm of the multiple-line property and special risks team, which writes commercial property, energy, construction, marine and trade credit risks in Mena and Eastern...

