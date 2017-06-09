Recent news:

AIG plans Arch preferred sale to raise over $600mn

Ted Bunker 8 June 2017

American International Group plans to sell almost 6.4 million shares in Arch Capital valued at more than $600mn as AIG converts half of the preferred stock it received in the sale of its United Guaranty unit to the Bermudian.

None of the proceeds of the secondary public offering will go to Arch, the (re)insurer said in a regulatory filing late today. It details the sale by New York-based AIG and subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh.

Arch shares...

