Recent news:

AIG picks Luxembourg for EU subsidiary

Bernard Goyder 8 March 2017

AIG has revealed plans to set up an insurance company in Luxembourg to write EU business once the UK leaves the trade bloc.

The Luxembourg subsidiary will be able to use the financial services passport to write business across the EU and European Economic Area after Brexit. The unit will open in 2019, subject to regulatory approval.

AIG will retain its operation in London "to write UK business", the US carrier said today.

Anthony Baldwin, chief executive of AIG Europe,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership