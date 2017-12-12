Recent news:

AIG offers cyber risk testing with security firms

Ted Bunker 12 December 2017

AIG has teamed up with cyber security companies CrowdStrike and Darktrace to offer a benchmarking system that assesses a client's exposure to security risks for its data and networking systems.

The system evaluates cyber security based on 10 common forms of attack and 11 frequently used devices, AIG said today in announcing the method and partnerships. In addition, AIG said it will model the potential impacts of successful attacks.

Following an assessment, AIG will work with clients to develop risk-mitigation...

