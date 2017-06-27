AIG names UK casualty and commercial property heads

AIG has drawn on internal executives to appoint new heads of UK
casualty and commercial property and to bolster its UK operating
committee, The Insurance Insider
understands.
Hilary Browne becomes AIG's new head of UK casualty,
replacing Stuart Sutherland, who left to become
head of casualty at Liberty Specialty Markets in April.
Rasmus Nygård has been promoted to the role of head of UK commercial property. Nygård will also head UK property underwriting at AIG subsidiary Lexington Insurance.
Both Browne...
