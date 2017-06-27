Recent news:

AIG names UK casualty and commercial property heads

Bernard Goyder 27 June 2017

AIG has drawn on internal executives to appoint new heads of UK casualty and commercial property and to bolster its UK operating committee, The Insurance Insider understands.



Hilary Browne becomes AIG's new head of UK casualty, replacing Stuart Sutherland, who left to become head of casualty at Liberty Specialty Markets in April.



Rasmus Nygård has been promoted to the role of head of UK commercial property. Nygård will also head UK property underwriting at AIG subsidiary Lexington Insurance.

Both Browne...

