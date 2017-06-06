Recent news:

AIG makes senior credit hires

Bernard Goyder 6 June 2017

AIG has expanded its political risk and trade credit team with a trio of senior hires, The Insurance Insider understands.

Mark Moran returns to AIG Europe as head credit officer from Allianz-owned trade credit insurer Euler Hermes, where he was global head of excess of loss underwriting.

In a second hire from Euler Hermes, Sharon Giddings moves to AIG as UK head of trade credit.

The insurer has also recruited Sumeet Berry from Credit Suisse as UK head of structured...

