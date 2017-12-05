Recent news:

AIG lures Bolt away from Berkshire Hathaway

Laura Board 5 December 2017

Tom Bolt, a former director of performance management at Lloyd's, is to join AIG as chief underwriting officer for its general insurance division.



The appointment at the US insurance giant is the latest in a series of hires since AIG CEO Brian Duperreault took the helm in May, replacing Peter Hancock.



AIG said Bolt will be charged with "developing a global framework for underwriting standards, authority and structure that is aligned with AIG's overall risk appetite".



He will report to...

