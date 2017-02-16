Recent news:

AIG lowers sights on 2017 targets

David Bull 15 February 2017

AIG has revised down return on equity (RoE) and commercial insurance accident year loss ratio targets for 2017 that were key tenets of the turnaround strategy it launched early last year.

And the shrinking insurer has also added caveats to its capital management plan, under which it had pledged to return $25bn to investors by the end of this year.

The actions are a response to the company's mammoth $5.6bn fourth quarter reserve charge and the impact of its adverse...

