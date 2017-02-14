Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 February 2017

AIG Japan to merge two local units

Bernard Goyder 14 February 2017

AIG Japan said it will consolidate two wholly owned subsidiaries into a single company by next January.

The Japanese division of the American carrier said it would complete the merger of AIU Insurance Company and The Fuji Fire and Marine Insurance by 1 January, with the companies consolidating operations under a "pre-merger structure" from April.

The US carrier, which today releases its fourth-quarter results, will call the merged entity AIG General Insurance.

AIG General Insurance will be led by AIU...

