AIG Japan to merge two local units

AIG Japan said it will consolidate two wholly owned subsidiaries into a single company by next January.
The Japanese division of the American carrier said it would
complete the merger of AIU Insurance Company and The Fuji Fire and
Marine Insurance by 1 January, with the companies consolidating
operations under a "pre-merger structure" from April.
The US carrier, which today releases its fourth-quarter results,
will call the merged entity AIG General Insurance.
AIG General Insurance will be led by AIU...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership