Recent news:

AIG Japan to merge two local units

Bernard Goyder 14 February 2017

AIG Japan said it will consolidate two wholly owned subsidiaries into a single company by next January.

The Japanese division of the American carrier said it would complete the merger of AIU Insurance Company and The Fuji Fire and Marine Insurance by 1 January, with the companies consolidating operations under a "pre-merger structure" from April.



The US carrier, which today releases its fourth-quarter results, will call the merged entity AIG General Insurance.



AIG General Insurance will be led by AIU...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership