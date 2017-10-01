Recent news:

AIG is no longer too big to fail US regulators agree

Ted Bunker 29 September 2017

American International Group slipped out from under the regulatory thumb imposed by the administration of former President Barack Obama today after the Financial Stability Oversight Council voted to remove the global insurer from the "too big to fail" category.

Late today, the council posted a notice declaring that it had voted 6-3 to release New York-based AIG from the systemically important financial institution, or SIFI, regulatory regime.



The council, set up under the 2010 Dodd-Frank law that Congress passed in...

