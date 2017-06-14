AIG in EUR1bn bond offering

AIG is raising EUR1bn ($1.12bn) in the European fixed income
market, the US P&C giant said in a stock exchange filing.
The 10-year unsecured debt is priced at 1.875 percent, AIG said in a prospectus.
The insurer has retained Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, NatWest Markets and UniCredit Bank to act as joint book-runners on the deal. Banks acting as co-managers include MUFG, Standard Chartered and Natixis.
Global Capital magazine reported in May that AIG has been drawn to the...
