AIG in EUR1bn bond offering

Bernard Goyder 14 June 2017

AIG is raising EUR1bn ($1.12bn) in the European fixed income market, the US P&C giant said in a stock exchange filing.



The 10-year unsecured debt is priced at 1.875 percent, AIG said in a prospectus.

The insurer has retained Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC, NatWest Markets and UniCredit Bank to act as joint book-runners on the deal. Banks acting as co-managers include MUFG, Standard Chartered and Natixis.

Global Capital magazine reported in May that AIG has been drawn to the...

