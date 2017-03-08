Recent news:

AIG gives Luxembourg fillip in Brexit beauty parade

Laura Board and Bernard Goyder 8 March 2017

AIG's choice of Luxembourg as the location for a new EU subsidiary after Brexit is a major win for the Benelux country.

The new Luxembourg subsidiary will from 2019 use EU passporting rights to write business across the EU, the European Economic Area and Switzerland, the carrier said today.

The restructuring won't result in redundancies among AIG's 4,900 European workforce, including among the 2,200 employees located in London, a spokeswoman added.

AIG's choice is a significant endorsement of the country&#...

