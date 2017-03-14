Recent news:

AIG Europe replaces UK trade credit head

Laura Board 14 March 2017

AIG has hired former Euler Hermes UK CEO Richard Webster as head of credit lines, The Insurance Insider understands.

Webster was most recently managing director of a division of construction services group Morgan Sindall and previously spent four years as CEO of Merlin Claims Services. He led the UK division of German credit insurer Euler Hermes between 2002 and 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

AIG is rebuilding its credit lines business after losing two trade credit underwriters earlier this...

