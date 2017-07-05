Recent news:

AIG confirms Zaffino hire naming him as COO

Dan Ascher 5 July 2017

AIG has unveiled Marsh boss Peter Zaffino as its new global COO and lieutenant to freshly landed CEO Brian Duperreault.

The announcement confirmed The Insurance Insider's report earlier today revealing that Zaffino was moving over to be reunited with Duperreault who was once his boss at Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC).

The job places Zaffino as the point person for the day-to-day running of AIG's international operations, which includes US commercial field operations, as well as its global business services,...

