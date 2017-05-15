Recent news:

AIG confirms Duperreault as CEO

Bernard Goyder 15 May 2017

AIG has appointed former Ace and Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) CEO Brian Duperreault as its new president and CEO.

The industry veteran has resigned as chairman and CEO of Hamilton Insurance Group and has replaced outgoing AIG CEO Peter Hancock with immediate effect, the insurance giant announced today.

Alongside Duperreault's well-telegraphed appointment, AIG announced the creation of a strategic partnership with Hamilton Insurance Group. It has also forged a memorandum of understanding to pay an estimated $110mn for Hamilton&#...

