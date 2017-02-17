Recent news:

AIG confident over Swiss Re quota share renewal

David Bull 16 February 2017

AIG is confident it will be able to renew the Swiss Re quota share for its US casualty book on "favourable terms" when it expires at the end of this year, despite higher loss picks on current underwriting.

The insurer has been working closely with its reinsurers as it reshapes its ongoing book of business, president and CEO Peter Hancock said today at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 insurance conference in New York. The two-year Swiss Re deal...

