Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 March 2017

Search archive

AIG CEO Hancock resigns after Q4 loss

Matthew Neill 9 March 2017

Peter Hancock has resigned as president and CEO of AIG, citing a lack of "wholehearted shareholder support" for his leadership after the company posted weak fourth-quarter results.

In a statement the carrier said Hancock will remain for a transitional period until a successor has been named. AIG shares were up 1.5 percent in the pre-market.

The executive's position has come under pressure in recent weeks after AIG revealed a mammoth $5.6bn charge in its Q4 results, primarily stemming from liability...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π