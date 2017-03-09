Recent news:

AIG CEO Hancock resigns after Q4 loss

Matthew Neill 9 March 2017

Peter Hancock has resigned as president and CEO of AIG, citing a lack of "wholehearted shareholder support" for his leadership after the company posted weak fourth-quarter results.

In a statement the carrier said Hancock will remain for a transitional period until a successor has been named. AIG shares were up 1.5 percent in the pre-market.



The executive's position has come under pressure in recent weeks after AIG revealed a mammoth $5.6bn charge in its Q4 results, primarily stemming from liability...

