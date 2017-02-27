Recent news:

AIG board mulls ousting Hancock: WSJ

Dan Ascher 27 February 2017

Directors of American International Group reportedly are considering punishing or even ousting the insurance giant's CEO Peter Hancock following dismal fourth-quarter results that sent its shares tumbling by almost 10 percent.

The board is mulling its options, which could include slashing Hancock's bonus or replacing him, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The executive has been living with the threat of revolt since around this time last year when, under pressure from activist investors John Paulson and Carl Icahn, AIG...

