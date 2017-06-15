Recent news:

AIG and Standard Chartered test IBM blockchain ledger

Ted Bunker 15 June 2017

AIG has successfully tested a blockchain-based multinational controlled master policy written in London and involving local policies in the US, Kenya and Singapore that was converted into a "smart contract", the company said today.

Working with Standard Chartered Bank and International Business Machines Corporation, AIG said that under the pilot project the complex multinational coverage became more transparent and provided shared views of documents and data in real time.

The IBM technology used was based on Hyperledger Fabric, a blockchain...

