Recent news:

AIG activist board member Paulson cuts stake

Bernard Goyder 15 February 2017

Hedge fund Paulson & Co has slashed its stake in global insurer AIG, divesting almost half of its holding in the fourth quarter.

John Paulson, who heads up the eponymous hedge fund and has a seat on the AIG board, cut the firm's stake in the carrier by 46 percent in the fourth quarter.

Paulson and fellow activist Carl Icahn took major positions in AIG in 2015 before launching a public campaign to break up the business, arguing that it...

