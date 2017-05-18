Recent news:

Ageas launches AI claims-handling pilot scheme

Matthew Neill 18 May 2017

UK carrier Ageas has completed a first-stage pilot of using artificial technology (AI) for motor claims handling.

The pilot, which was completed at the end of last year, was performed in conjunction with AI technology specialist Tractable and involved the analysis of several thousand images of vehicles that had been involved in accidents or required repairs.

The technology identified repair efficiencies across a proportion of the claims and these were verified by Ageas' motor engineers.

Ageas said the technology could...

