28 February 2017

AGCS to eliminate up to 10% of roles

Adam McNestrie and Charlie Thomas 28 February 2017

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) is looking to reduce its existing global headcount by up to 10 percent via a programme of voluntary redundancies, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Under the so-called Fit For Future programme, AGCS will eliminate around 40 of 430 existing roles in the UK, almost all of them in London. A similar proportion of staff are potentially set to leave the organisation in France, Germany and the US.

AGCS employs around 1,200 people in its...

