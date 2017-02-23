Recent news:

AGCSs Conran to run Scor specialty insurance arm

Matthew Neill and Adam McNestrie 23 February 2017

French reinsurer Scor has named Rachel Conran as the new head of its big-ticket insurance arm.

She will succeed Emmanuel Fierens as head of the unit, which accounts for 12 percent of Scor's global P&C business, or roughly $670mn.

Fierens has moved across to become deputy head of underwriting management and retrocession, reporting to head of underwriting management Sylvie Van Viet.

The business solutions division was established in 2000 and has been led by Fierens since his appointment in 2005...

