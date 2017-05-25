Recent news:

AGCS promotes Hansen to aviation head

Matthew Neill 25 May 2017

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has named Mike Hansen as its new global head of aviation business, the company announced today.

The underwriter replaces Henning Haagen, who has lead the division for the past five years. AGCS said Haagen will instead focus on his role as northeast zone executive in the North America segment.

Hansen will report to AGCS board member and chief underwriting officer (CUO) for specialty Paul O'Neill and will relocate from Canada to London later this...

