Recent news:

AGCS names Warfel head of North American aviation

Laura Board 29 September 2017

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has promoted David Warfel to the role of head of aviation for North America.

The promotion of Warfel, who has spent the past five years as New York-based head of major risks for aviation, follows Mike Hansen's move to the post of global head of aviation from the North American leader in May.



Warfel, whose appointment is effective from Sunday, will report to John Barnwell, regional head of specialty lines for North America. He...

