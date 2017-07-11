Recent news:

AGCS names Smith as London engineering head

Catrin Shi 11 July 2017

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) today named Paul Smith as its head of engineering for London, with immediate effect.

Smith has been promoted from his role as a regional practice leader at AGCS for construction all-risks and inherent defects insurance.

He replaces Tim Cook, who relocated from London to New York earlier this year to become AGCS's new head of engineering for North America.

In this new role, Smith will be responsible for the engineering portfolio in the UK,...

