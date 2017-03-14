Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 March 2017

AGCS names Donavan global cyber head

Catrin Shi 14 March 2017

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has promoted Emy Donavan to global head of cyber following the departure of Nigel Pearson.

Donavan is currently regional head of cyber for AGCS in North America, and will report to global head of financial lines Bernard Poncin.

Based in San Francisco, she will oversee cyber insurance for both commercial companies and financial institutions as well as IT tech professional indemnity (PI) insurance.

Pearson has left AGCS to pursue other opportunities, the firm said...

