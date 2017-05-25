Recent news:

AGCS loses energy underwriter Williams to Lancashire

Adam McNestrie and Laura Board 25 May 2017

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) senior onshore energy underwriter Adam Williams is to move to Lancashire as part of the insurer's efforts to build its onshore book.

Williams joined AGCS in 2010, having previously worked for Aon. Before that he spent four years at Benfield.

From 2000 to 2005 he worked at Marsh & McLennan Companies, where he started his career after graduating, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It is understood that Williams will remain at AGCS while he...

