Recent news:

AGCS gains approval for South Korean branch

Bernard Goyder 29 June 2017

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has won regulatory approval to set up a branch in South Korea, as the commercial lines carrier eyes growth in the east Asian country.

AGCS said it was the first international non-life insurer in nearly a decade to gain approval from the Financial Services Commission of South Korea to set up a new unit.

The company has picked Noh Chang Tae as CEO of the branch. Chang Tae was previously working for AGCS in...

