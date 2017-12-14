Recent news:

AGCS appoints North American leaders

John Hewitt Jones 14 December 2017

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has reshuffled its North American specialty leadership to fill a gap left by the retirement of market veteran John Barnwell.

Henning Haagen is set to become North American regional head of specialty lines, while Rich Soja will take up the role of North American head of marine.

Haagen and Soja will assume these new responsibilities in addition to their current positions as US northeast zone executive and global head of inland marine, respectively.

Haagen...

