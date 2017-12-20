Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 December 2017

AG pursues P&I growth with senior hire

John Hewitt Jones 20 December 2017

Lloyd's specialty broker AG has hired former BMS Harris & Dixon director Paul Cole as it looks to expand its protection and indemnity (P&I) club business.

Cole joins after six years at BMS, before which he was a director at Aon Risk Solutions.

He has 23 years' experience in the P&I and marine liability sector. Before moving to broking Cole was an underwriter at a P&I club.

AG said Cole had worked closely on the design and placement of P&am...

