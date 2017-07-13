Recent news:

Africa Re rating on negative review: AM Best

Bernard Goyder 13 July 2017

AM Best raised concerns about the capital structure of Africa Re, the continent's largest reinsurer as it put the company's financial strength rating under review with negative implications.

The credit ratings agency noted that Africa Re's investors, which include 41 African nations and more than 100 (re)insurers, have a right to sell shares back to the carrier, potentially disrupting its capital base.



Africa Re's management team is said to be working on a plan to mitigate concerns about shareholders pulling...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership