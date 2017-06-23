Recent news:

AF Group hires Halter for program push

David Bull 23 June 2017

AF Group has hired Eric Halter to lead a new fronting operation focusing on the P&C program space.

AF Group, which is rated A- by AM Best, includes workers compensation specialists Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, United Heartland, Compwest Insurance and Third Coast Underwriters.

It had operated in the fronting space through its alternative markets and multiline division.

But in an announcement today the company said it was hiring Halter as director of AF Specialty, a newly branded platform...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership