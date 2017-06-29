Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

29 June 2017

Aegon closes sale of US run-off businesses

Laura Board 29 June 2017

Aegon has closed the sale of most of its US run-off operations to Wilton Re.

As announced in May, the sale of the payout annuity business and the bank and corporate-owned life insurance business will result in a capital release of about $700mn in 2017, Aegon said.

"The transaction is consistent with the company's stated strategic objective to reduce the amount of capital allocated to its run-off businesses," it added.

Under the terms of the May agreement, Aegon's Transamerica life...

