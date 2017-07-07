Recent news:

Aegis to ramp up power outage business with Sompo Canopius hire

Adam McNestrie 7 July 2017

Energy mutual Aegis has set its sights on significant expansion in the niche power outage market in the US with the hire of Marina Nadirova from Lloyd's (re)insurer Sompo Canopius, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

It is understood that London-based Nadirova will work closely with Bill Cullen, the chief underwriting officer of East Rutherford, New Jersey-based Aegis.

The power outage market, which covers electricity suppliers for instances of business interruption, is a very relationship-driven market and does not use intermediaries.

It is dominated by Lloyd's (re)insurer Ariel, which was recently acquired by Bermudian carrier Argo. Sources have estimated its market share at significantly more than 50 percent.

The only other players in the market are Swiss Re and Aegis, which currently has a very modest book. Sompo Canopius, at the time when it was run by former Aegis London CEO Stuart Davies, had looked to enter the market with Nadirova, who was hired as its head of power outage last year.

Ariel's book is written via a US MGA called Archer Contingent Energy Risk, run by David Hoog in Leawood, Kansas.

The book, which generated $29mn of premiums in 2016, has consistently thrown off massive profits, running at an average loss ratio of 30 percent between 2006 and 2015.

Ariel picked up the power outage book when it was merged with Goldman Sachs' Lloyd's insurer Arrow in 2012. Goldman Sachs acquired the Lloyd's business from XL in 2008.

Nadirova was a commodities trader with Goldman Sachs from May 2007 to June 2008 before moving to Arrow to help manage the power outage business written by Hoog for the syndicate.

She left the investment bank in 2015 and subsequently moved to Sompo Canopius.

Sources said that following the hire Aegis will look to offer contingent outage coverage more generally to its members.

Aegis did not respond to a request for comment. Sompo Canopius declined to comment.