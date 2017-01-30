Recent news:

Aegis London strikes marine MGA deal

Catrin Shi 30 January 2017

Aegis London has entered a partnership with The Meco Group, a specialist marine insurance managing general agent (MGA), it announced today.



Under the partnership, which took effect on 1 January, Aegis Syndicate 1225 provides 100 percent of the capacity for all policies issued by Meco's Transmarine trade disruption insurance brand.





Transmarine provides "loss of hire" and marine trade disruption insurance to ship-owners and operators.



Meco Group CEO Chris Else said: "Transmarine's relationship with underwriters at Lloyd's goes back over 40...

