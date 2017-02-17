Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

17 February 2017

Aegis earns £56mn profit despite tough 2016

Matthew Neill 16 February 2017

Aegis London Lloyd's Syndicate 1225 earned a profit of £56mn in 2016, a year tinged by risk losses, the company said today.

The carrier had a combined ratio of 87 percent for the year, and delivered a return on capital of 30 percent, according to a short statement. The Aegis syndicate did not provide comparative data for 2015.

Aegis said the year was marked by several large market risk losses and a generally higher loss frequency compared with 2015, without...

