Recent news:

Aegis CEO Ryan steps down

Adam McNestrie and Bernard Goyder 5 December 2017

Owen Ryan has resigned as CEO of Aegis Insurance Services after a little over a year in the role and is leaving the mutual with immediate effect, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Aegis confirmed that Ryan had left the company and wished him well.

Ryan became Aegis CEO in September 2016 and is a former CEO of Deloitte Advisory, where he worked for 30 years.

Sources said that Ryan had departed owing to strategic differences with the board about the...

