Recent news:

Aegis appoints Humm from Hiscox to lead hull team

John Hewitt Jones 6 December 2017

Aegis London has hired Jonathan Humm from Hiscox as head of hull, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

He will replace Richard Young, who left Aegis in September to join Beazley's marine team.

Humm makes the move after 10 years at Hiscox, most recently as deputy hull underwriter. Before Hiscox he worked as a hull broker at Marsh.

Sources confirmed he had resigned from his current position on Monday (4 December). In his new role he will oversee hull business written...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership