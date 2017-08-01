Recent news:

Advisers see notification issues from Part VII rulebook

Laura Board 1 August 2017

The regulatory requirements surrounding Part VII portfolio transfers look set to increase under proposals from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Carriers and their advisers have two weeks to respond to an FCA consultation about a planned Part VII protocol.

The prospect of Brexit has led to an increase in the volume and complexity of these transfers, which can now take up to two years.

The legacy market in particular has previously flagged concerns over further delays to Part VII transfer...

