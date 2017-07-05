Recent news:

Advanced market slowdown hitting premium growth: Swiss Re

Matthew Neill 5 July 2017

Lower growth in major developed markets has hampered primary non-life premium growth despite an overall increase of 2.3 percent last year, according to Swiss Re.

In the reinsurer's latest Sigma report, released today, it attributed the slower growth to soft rates and economic conditions across those countries, with all advanced insurance markets posting lower premium growth with the exception of Oceania.

North American premium increased by 1.0 percent compared to 2015, while Western Europe grew by 0.8 percent and Oceania...

