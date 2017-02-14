Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 February 2017

Adnic returns to profit in 2016

Charlie Thomas 14 February 2017

The Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic) has reported net profit of 205mn ($55.8mn) dirhams for full-year 2016, marking a turnaround from the 334.5mn dirham loss the previous year.

The preliminary financial results also recorded a vast improvement in Adnic's net underwriting, moving from a loss of 228.9mn dirhams in 2015 to a 342.6mn dirhams gain in 2016.

Net investment income was broadly flat at 102.4mn dirhams.

Gross written premium was 2.4bn dirhams, up by 3.9 percent, while premium retention...

