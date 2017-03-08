Recent news:

Admiral takes £105mn profit hit from Ogden

Catrin Shi 8 March 2017

UK motor specialist Admiral took a £105.4mn ($128.8mn) hit to its earnings in 2016 as a result of the change in the Ogden discount rate.

Admiral today reported a full-year pre-tax profit of £284.3mn for 2016, with the firm noting that it had been "materially affected" by the rate change, announced in February.

If the rate had remained unchanged, the group pre-tax profit would have been £389.7mn, the company said.

In 2015, Admiral had reported a pre-tax profit of £376.8mn...

