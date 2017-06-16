Recent news:

Admiral rebuked by FCA over premium data

Bernard Goyder 16 June 2017

Admiral has been reprimanded by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for giving inaccurate information to customers in renewal documentation.

The regulator said today that Admiral had included inaccurate premium amounts in renewal documents, stating the previous year's premium without including discounts given to customers.

New rules introduced by the FCA in April require firms to clearly show the insurance premium a customer paid the previous year alongside their proposed renewal premium.

The motor insurer agreed with the FCA to...

